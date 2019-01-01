Caf Champions League: Yanga SC must get away goals vs Zesco United – Zahera

The coach for the Tanzanian side insists they will have to score when the two teams meet in the return leg to stand a chance of advancing

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has stated the importance of getting the away goals when they face Zesco United in a Caf match.

The visiting Zambian side managed to secure a 1-1 draw in the first leg contest staged at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday and they will face off again in the return leg set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Lusaka on September 28.

Despite Zesco carrying the away goal advantage, Zahera insists Yanga have equally a good chance to progress if they also manage to find the back of the net in Zambia.

“Our number one objective ahead of the return leg is to score as many away goals no matter the circumstance since we have the capacity to do so,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

Zahera has also blamed his charges for slowing the game after they took the lead thus allowing their opponents to invade their space and cause troubles.

“Whenever you score first, try to increase momentum to get the second goal but that was not the case with my team,” Zahera continued.

“Even if we had won today [Sunday], still we had to thrive to get goals in Zambia as such, all is not lost because we will get a few goals there.”

Former Yanga midfielder Thabani Kamusoko returned to haunt his side with the equalising goal for Zesco and when asked to comment about the performance of the player, Zahera said: “[Kamusoko] was not very dangerous for his team even though he sourced out a goal for the Zambians.

“In football, sometimes, you can score a goal but play badly. He [Kamusoko] did not trouble us a lot.”