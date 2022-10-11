Caf Champions League: Wydad Casablanca are a good side but Rivers United are ready for their 'antics' - Onoja

Joseph Onoja is proud of Rivers United’s first leg result against Wydad Casablanca but insists his team has shifted focus to the reverse tie.

Wydad shocked in Port Harcourt

Progression not safe for Rivers

Onoja is prepared for the worst

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions brightened their chances of reaching the competition’s group stage with a 2-1 victory over the Moroccan top-flight side at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. Wydad took a 32nd-minute lead against Stanley Eguma’s men thanks to Bouly Sambou – who beat the offside trap to slot past goalkeeper Victor Sochima. Nevertheless, the lead lasted for just two minutes as Malachi Ohawume levelled matters for the hosts. Seven minutes before the hour mark, the Pride of Rivers sealed the triumph thanks to Paul Acquah’s strike.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to GOAL, Nigeria international Onoja expects the North Africans to come out blazing in the reverse fixture and assured that Rivers are up to the task.

“In this competition, playing at home is more difficult. Going to Casablanca, they will come with a lot of antics as usual and they will want to intimidate us with their crowd. One thing is very sure, their crowd won't play for them. We are going out to give them the fight of their life.”

He also explained how his team were able to secure a comeback victory against Hussein Ammouta’s men despite conceding first.

“It was a tough game for us because they are a very good side, but we tried as much as possible to concentrate on our game plan and not on them. They are champions of Africa, but we are champions of Nigeria.

“When we conceded first, all that was on our minds was how to come back. We pushed very hard and got the equaliser before the half-time break. There, our coach motivated us and corrected our lapses. We went into the second half and got the job done. They came with their antics and that did not work.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barring any setbacks in the reverse fixture, Rivers United will be through to the group stage of the Champions League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

ShengolPix

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Enugu Rangers are the first Nigerian team to reach the final of the Caf Champions League in 1975. However, they lost the final to Guinea’s Hafia FC.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVERS UNITED? The NPFL outfit are guests of the Moroccan side on October 16 at Stade Mohammed V Casablanca.