Caf Champions League: Why Ulimwengu is not in Gor Mahia squad for APR game

The Kenyan champions will also miss the services of the injured John Ochieng' as well as Benson Omalla

New signing Jules Ulimwengu was not part of the team that travelled to Rwanda for the first leg match in the preliminary round of the Caf against APR.

The 21-year-old Burundi international was signed from Rayon Sports to bolster the attacking department. However, he will not be involved on Saturday away to the Rwandan champions.

"There were some issues with Rwanda's immigration department regarding the player, and as a result, he was not cleared to travel," a source close to the player told Goal.

"It was also a blessing in disguise for him since he is not fully fit as well, it means he has time to continue training."

Ulimwengu is not the only player who will miss the game as there are two others who have been confirmed unavailable owing to different reasons.

"Midfielder John Ochieng' misses the Rwanda trip following an injury he picked last weekend during a friendly match against [Nairobi] City Stars," the club confirmed via their official social media outlet.

"Striker Benson Omalla will not be available for the Caf match against APR in Rwanda; the lad is with U20 team in Cecafa Championship in ."

The team arrived in Kigali on Friday and underwent the Covid-19 test later in the day.

"We had a safe flight from Nairobi to Kigali, we are in a hotel and already done our second Covid-19 test as required, we had the first in Nairobi yesterday," club's team manager Jolawi Abondo confirmed.

"The authorities have promised to deliver our results very early in the morning. All players and staff who are here in Rwanda are in good shape and upbeat."

The game will be played on Saturday from 16:00.

Travelling Players: Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews, Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma, Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.

Technical Bench: Roberto Oliveira – Coach, Samuel Omollo – Coach, Patrick Odhiambo – Assistant Coach, Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager, Willis Ochieng’- Goalkeeper’s coach, Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor, Victor Otieno – Logistics.

Official: Dolfina Odhiambo.