Caf Champions League: Why Simba SC need ‘genius’ Kahata vs Kaizer Chiefs – Amrouche

The former Harambee Stars tactician explains to Goal why the Msimbazi giants struggled to get a win against Amakhosi

Former Kenya coach Adel Amrouche believes Simba SC struggled to contain Kaizer Chiefs in their Caf Champions League quarter-final fixture because they did not field midfielder Francis Kahata.

The Kenyan star was not involved in the first leg clash at FNB Stadium despite making the trip to South Africa as Amakhosi hammered the Msimbazi giants 4-0 to put one foot in the semi-finals.

Amrouche, who handled Kenya’s Harambee Stars between 2013-14 season, has told Goal in an exclusive interview Simba suffered the humiliating defeat because they lacked a creative midfielder like Kahata to unlock the Chiefs defensive line.

“Without Francis [Kahata], Simba will always lose their creativity,” Amrouche told Goal on Monday. “I think when you play experienced teams like Kaizer [Chiefs], you must have a lot of creativity in your squad and you need genius of special players like Kahata.

“Absolutely, he [Kahata] is one of the best playmakers in the East African region and can turn the game around in your favour even when your team is trailing, he is a top genius, he can unlock any defence with his splitting passes, and I think Simba should hand him a start against Chiefs in Dar es Salaam.”

Amrouche has, however, said he is just giving his own opinion on the player by stating: “This is just my opinion and also because he was my magic foot in the national team for Kenya.

“I don’t know why Simba doesn’t start him, only the coach of Simba know what happened, and about his shape, but me I am talking with emotion but I think he deserves to play.”

On whether Simba stands a chance to overturn the first leg defeat and reach the semi-finals, Amrouche said: Kaizer [Chiefs] is one of the greatest teams in Africa, famous with their good structures and professional level and with very good players.

“I don’t think it will be possible [for Simba to overturn the first-leg result], but anything can happen in football, it is played on the pitch and so anything can happen, and you never say never until the final whistle.

“Simba should have hope of qualifying, hope is good if you make sure your players think like you mentally with determination and fighting spirit, anything can happen.”

Simba will host Chiefs at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on May 22 in the second leg.