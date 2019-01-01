Caf Champions League: Why Miheso will miss Gor Mahia vs USM Alger

A K’Ogalo official reveals to Goal why the new signing from Kenya Police will not be eligible to play against the Algerian side

New signing Clifton Miheso will not be eligible to face USM Alger in the second round of qualifying for the Caf .

The Kenyan champions were drawn against the Algerian giants after eliminating Aigle Noir of Burundi and will play the first leg away from September 13-15, before hosting the Algerian side in from September 27-29 in the return leg.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the former AFC and player will miss the tie owing to late registration.

“We registered him [Miheso] late and thus he will not be available for the USM Alger match,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We are waiting for the Caf window to open again and register him a fresh and maybe with two more players. If Gor Mahia makes it to the Group Stage, then he will be eligible to play for us.”

On a positive note, Aduda confirmed new signings Ivorian Gnamien Yikpei, defender Maurice Ojwang and Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie will be available to face USM Alger.

“The three were not cleared for the Aigle Noir match but we already submitted their names to Caf and they have been cleared. It is will be upon the coach to see how he uses them against USM Alger," he added.

Gor Mahia met USM Alger in the Group Stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, with the Kenyan side managing a 0-0 draw at home before losing the return leg played at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium 2-1.

Under coach Steven Polack, Gor Mahia are seeking to make it to the Group Stage of the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history.

Last season, they failed to make it past the second round of qualifying after losing to of on the away goal rule after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.