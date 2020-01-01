Caf Champions League: When is Gor Mahia vs CR Belouizdad and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the return leg meeting between the Kenyan champions and the North African giants

and CR Belouizdad will face off in the return leg of their Caf tie on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The Kenyan champions will face a tall order to qualify for the group stage of the competition as they suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to the North African side in the first meeting played on December 26 at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium in Algiers.

Goals from Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo were enough to put Belouizdad on course to qualify for the next stage.

Gor Mahia vice-captain Philemon Otieno has already apologised to the club's fans after the defeat.

“On behalf of fellow players, l would like to apologise for the loss against Belouizdad,” Otieno said as quoted by the club's official portal. “It is football and we learnt our lessons. It is a wake-up call for us to pull up if we want to achieve our goals for this season.”

K’Ogalo came into the match in without the services of their influential captain Kenneth Muguna, midfielder Bernard Ondiek, and Nicholas Kipkirui owing to injuries and family issues.

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but could not withstand the pressure as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 to advance.

CR Belouizdad reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win.

The last time Gor Mahia played a team from Algeria in was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in Kenya ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

When is the Caf Champions League clash?

The Caf Champions League second-leg clash will kick off at 14:00 on Wednesday, January 6.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels January 6 14:00 Gor Mahia vs CR Belouizdad NONE

Where is the Caf Champions League?

Nyayo Stadium (Kenya):

About Nyayo Stadium

Nyayo National Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, and is located at the square of Mombasa Road, Langata Road, and the Aerodrome Road.

It is approximately two kilometres from the City Center, directly opposite Nairobi Mega Mall, formerly known as Nakumatt Mega. The stadium was built in 1983 with a capacity of 30,000 and is currently used mostly for football matches.

FKF Premier League side AFC play most of their home games at the venue. The stadium is also used for athletics, swimming, and various ceremonies, the most common of which are national holiday celebrations.

Other facilities at the Nyayo Stadium include a gymnasium and a 50-metre swimming pool. Rugby union club Mwamba RFC used the Nyayo National Stadium for home games.

The completion of the Nyayo Stadium gave the country the opportunity to be placed in the category of nations that were invited to bid for the fourth All-Africa Games in 1987, a bid that was awarded to Kenya, giving it international status.

In essence, the Nyayo Stadium "gave birth" to Moi International Sports Centre.

The main stadium, seating 30,000 people and a Fifa-approved standard-size football pitch, also contains floodlights, two VIP lounges, a boardroom, and an internet-enabled media centre.

The stadium has also been used to host concerts, public holiday celebrations, public rallies, meetings, and crusades.