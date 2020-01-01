Caf Champions League: When is CR Belouizdad vs Gor Mahia and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the second round, first-leg meeting between the North African giants and K'Ogalo in Algiers

CR Belouizdad and will face off in a second-round, first leg match of the Caf on Wednesday, December 23.

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but could not withstand the pressure as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 to advance.

More teams

CR Belouizdad of reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.

Efforts by Gor Mahia to have the Confederation of African Football (Caf) reschedule the fixture and also to be played on neutral ground have hit a snag after the African body turned down their request on Monday.

“I would like to inform you that the necessary has been done to allow the officials and the visiting team [Gor Mahia] to travel to Algeria,” read the letter from Caf to the FKF and obtained by Goal.

“We received the authorizations from the Algerian authorities to allow those concerned to reach Algerian soil, which we sent to the referees, match commissioner, the Gor Mahia team, and to the Algerian embassy in .

“A flight plan was proposed to the Gor Mahia team, and they were to depart for Algeria through Doha on December 20, 2020, at 5.48 pm and arrive in Algiers on December 21, 2020, at 08.35 and also gave them the telephone number of a Mr. Vicktor, the sales manager of Airways in Kenya.

“Allow me to inform you that already the four-match officials from have arrived on Algerian soil, the match commissioner will join Algiers via Casablanca on December 23 at 11.30 am, pending the arrival of the visiting team Gor Mahia.”

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in Kenya ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In 2019, Gor Mahia was also drawn to face Algerian side Hussein Dey in the Confederation Cup, and they won the first leg staged in Nairobi 2-0 but lost away 1-0 to claim a 2-1 aggregate win.

When is the Caf Champions League clash?

The Caf Champions League first-leg clash will kick off at 22:45 on Wednesday, December 23.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels December 23 22:45 CR Belouizdad vs Gor Mahia NONE

Where is the Caf Champions League?

Stade du 5 Juillet (Algeria):

About Stade du 5 Juillet

Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium - the name refers to 5 July 1962, the day Algeria declared independence - is a football and athletics stadium located in Algiers, Algeria.

The stadium was inaugurated in 1972 with a capacity of 95,000 and it served as the main stadium of the 1975 Mediterranean Games, the 1978 All-Africa Games, the 2004 Pan Arab Games, and the 2007 All-Africa Games.

The stadium was one of two venues of the 1990 African Cup of Nations (the other venue was the Stade 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba) and it hosted nine matches of the tournament, including the final match, which had a second record attendance of 105,302 spectators.

In the final match, the home team Algeria defeated 1-0 to win the tournament. The record attendance is 110,000 spectators in the friendly match between Algeria and on March, 3, 2010.

Article continues below

It also hosted the 2000 African Championships in Athletics.

After formal compliance with current safety standards in 1999, the stadium was reduced to an 80,200 capacity, and following a new phase of renovation in 2003, the stadium's capacity has been reduced further to its current all-seater capacity of 64,000.