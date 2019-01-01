Caf Champions League: Were strike helps Zesco United book Yanga SC date

The Kenyan international scored the all-important goal which saw his team advance in the continental competition

Zesco United have progressed to the next round of Caf after a 1-0 win over Green Mamba at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

The Zambian Faz Super Division champions advanced courtesy of Jesse Were's first-half goal, which ensured they booked a slot in the next phase of the competition with a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Zesco United will now face Yanga SC of in the pre-group stage phase after the latter won their respective match 1-0 against Township Rollers in Gaborone courtesy of Juma Balinya's 41st-minute goal.

the international scored his goal in the 14th minute and Zesco United were able to withstand the onslaught from Eswatini's side all through the encounter to keep their slim win.

In the first leg tie, Umaru Kasumba's debut goal and one from John Chingandu saw the Ndola side come into the second leg meeting with a 2-0 goal cushion.

Head coach George Lwandamina handed Japanese international Kosuke Nakamachi his continental debut for Zesco United when he replaced Quadri Kola in the 73rd minute.

Zesco United XI: Diedonne Ntibahezwa, Simon Silwimb, John Chishimba, Clement Mwape, David Odhiambo, Kondwani Mtonga, Quadri Kola, Thabani Kamusoko, Umaru Kasumba, John Ching’andu, Jesse Were,

Subs: Jacob Banda, Misheck Chaila, Mwape Mwelwa, Marcel Kalonda, Kosuke Nakamachi, Saviour Nkonkola, Fackson Kapumbu.