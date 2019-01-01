Caf Champions League: Wendo returns to boost Gor Mahia against Aigle Noir

K’Ogalo received a major boost when Caf cleared their key midfielder to face the Burundian side in the return leg set for Kasarani on Sunday

are motivated with the return of midfielder Ernest Wendo for their match against Aigle Noir in the Caf .

The burly midfield star missed the first leg battle played in Bujumbura which ended in a 0-0 draw owing to suspension but according to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, he has been cleared to play in the return leg.

“We don’t have any suspensions now since Caf have cleared Ernest [Wendo] to play against Aigle Noir,” Aduda told Goal on Saturday.

“[Wendo] was supposed to miss only one match and Caf has confirmed he can now play against the Burundian side. It is good news for the team and we hope he will help us if selected to start by the coach.”

In the absence of Wendo, Gor Mahia coach drafted into the squad new signing Tobias Otieno, who played well in the away fixture.

Otieno, who joined K’Ogalo from , has been impressive for the side and was the key player when Gor Mahia floored FC 1-0 to clinch the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup.

Coach Steven Polack has hinted he could stick with the same starting eleven which did duty during the first leg.

“We don’t have many players coming back, apart from Wendo so I might be forced to maintain the same side which managed a draw away,” Polack told Goal.

"We saw what they [Aigle Noir] are all about in the first leg and to be honest, they are not an easy team.

“They play with their hearts and are aggressive, but we need to stick to our plans and philosophy and play some good football at home and score goals.”

The winner of the return leg will earn a ticket to the next round where they will face either USM Alger ( ) or SONIDEP of Niger with USM leading 2-1 going into the second leg in Algiers.