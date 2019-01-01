Caf Champions League: We missed training because Gor Mahia failed to provide a bus - USM Alger

The Algerian giants blame the Kenyan champions for missing training on Friday and promise to report them to the African body

USM Alger have threatened to report to Confederation of African Football (Caf) after they missed a training session on Friday.

The Algerian side is in to face K ‘Ogalo in the return leg of the Caf on Sunday but could not leave their hotel for training after Gor Mahia allegedly failed to provide a bus for transport as required by Caf.

A top official from the club who did not want to be named has told Goal they will raise the issue with Caf officials already in Kenya on Saturday.

“It was very unfortunate [Gor Mahia] could not give us a team bus as stipulated in Caf rules,” the official told Goal .

“We did not leave our hotel, so our training was conducted inside the hotel. We were scheduled to train at 1700hrs but it was not the case. We treated Gor Mahia very well when they visited us for the first leg in and we were expecting the same treatment from them.

Article continues below

“It is a very wrong attitude from a professional team like Gor Mahia knowing in Algeria we gave them everything they asked for. The management will follow up the matter with Caf officials on Saturday.”

Goal attempted to contact Gor Mahia for their view on the situation but the club has not answered the calls so far.

Gor Mahia will be seeking to overturn a 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Bilda a fortnight ago.