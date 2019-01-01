Caf Champions League: USM Alger match has come at the right time for Gor Mahia - Muguna

The K'Ogalo captain is adamant the KPL champions can register a win against the North African side

skipper Kenneth Muguna is determined to lead his side to a positive result against USM Alger in Sunday's Caf game.

North Africa has not been an easy hunting ground for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions regardless of the opponent. The 23-year old believes this is the right time for K'Ogalo to re-write the history books.

"The past has no part in the future, and this is the right time for us to prove so," Muguna told Goal on Friday.

"We are determined to win against USM on Sunday, it is a tough match but we have enough confidence and motivation to do it. The preparations have been good, and we want to show our critics we have come of age."

The midfielder insists recent results posted by Gor Mahia are enough motivation for the team.

"We went away and drew against Aigle Noir, we have managed to win the KPL Super Cup and have had a good start in the league. Currently, we are at our best and if we stick to our game plan, we will get a win," Muguna concluded.

In 2018, Gor Mahia lost 2-1 against USM in after a barren draw in Nairobi.