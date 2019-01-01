Caf Champions League: USM Alger threaten to skip Gor Mahia contest

The Algerian giants may pull out of the competition as they are facing financial difficulties in honouring the two-legged fixture against K'Ogalo

USM Alger are on the verge of pulling out of the Caf .

The North African side progressed to the next round after defeating Niger's SONIDEP in the preliminaries on a 5-2 aggregate score, and have been drawn to face Kenyan champions in the second round.

USM Alger are slated to host K’Ogalo in Algiers on the weekend of September 13-15, with the return leg slated for Nairobi two weeks later.

However, the two-legged tie is now hanging in the balance after the club’s secretary Mounir Debichi confirmed on Tuesday they have no finances to take part in the game.

As quoted by the Nation Newspaper, Debichi said: “Today we qualified for the second round of the Caf Champions League but we are unable to travel to to play against Gor Mahia.

“We can [afford] to play the first game here. However, it is impossible to travel to Kenya for the second match given our financial difficulties. There has to be immediate solutions or else we forget about the competition.”

Should they fail to honour the match, Gor Mahia will make history by becoming the first club from Kenya to reach the Group Stage of the competition.

K’Ogalo, who eliminated Aigle Noir of Burundi after a 5-1 beating at Kasarani, failed to make it past the second round last season after losing to of on the away goal rule after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia met USM Alger in the Group Stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, with the Kenyan side managing a 0-0 draw at home before losing the return leg played at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium 2-1.