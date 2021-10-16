Caf Champions League: 'Tusker must make Kenya proud' - Matano

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano believes his charges are ready to defeat Zamalek on Saturday in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions will be hosting the Egyptian heavyweights at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday. While the Brewers had to get past Arta Solar 7 in the previous round to advance, the Royal Club were exempted from the initial round.

What was said?

"We are ready; we have been training, waiting for them and the time has come. It is [Saturday] not far away," Matano told Goal.

"As Tusker we are ready to represent the country, and we must make the country proud in [Saturday's] match.

"Zamalek are a good team, they [have been] champions of Africa but they are beatable. I psyched my players and they are ready to play Zamalek. Our main intention is to win here so that we can plan for the next match."

'It is 11 against 11'

The Brewers captain Eugene Asike stated they have to go out there and give everything to stand a chance of getting a positive outcome.

"The preparations have been going on well, there is a positive energy in camp, everybody is looking forward to [Saturday's] game, ready to give everything and get a win against them," the Harambee Star said.

"They are [Egyptian] champions and we are [Kenyan] champions, we know they are a good side with quality and experienced players, but once you walk onto that field I believe it will be 11 against 11. We need to go out there and give our all, believe in ourselves, show great teamwork and team spirit."

Article continues below

The overall winner will advance to the group stage of the annual competition. No Kenyan side has ever made it past the second round of the Champions League, and the Brewers are aiming to be the first.

This is the first time, since 2016, Tusker are playing in the competition.

Zamalek are no strangers in this competition, having won it in 1984, 1986, 1993, 1996, and 2002.