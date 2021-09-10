Caf Champions League: Tusker must not focus on ex-Arsenal star Song vs Arta Solar 7- Matano

The coach said if they man-mark the Cameroonian, it would give their opponents an advantage on Saturday

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has told his players not to focus on ex-Arsenal midfielder Alex Song when they will face Djibouti's Arta Solar 7 in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.



Tusker left for the preliminary round encounter in mid-week and the tactician has explained the danger that might present itself should all their focus be on the former Barcelona midfielder, who signed for the African side last year.

Collective Focus

"Our focus is not on Song and I have even instructed my players to stop thinking about him [Song]. If all players focus on marking him, then they will use other players in their squad and beat us," Matano told Nation Sports.

"We should collectively put our effort into winning the game."



The Kenyan coach stated that they will first analyze the Djiboutian side in the early stages of the game because they have little knowledge of the side that has only recently started recruiting players from outside the country.



"I don’t know them [Arta Solar 7], neither have I witnessed them play. We will just assess the game in the first few minutes, but we also have a tactical plan to approach it," added the Football Kenya Federation Premier League-winning tactician.





Song has 49 caps for Cameroon and was part of the contingent for the Central African nation.to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Matano also talked about their intense transfer activity which saw them sign 11 players and release 10.

Clyde Senaji, Teddy Osok, Charles Momanyi, Patrick Matasi, Shami Kibwana, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, Brian Bwire, Joshua Ibrahim, Kalos Kirenge and John Njuguna are the new stars at the Ruaraka club.

"Nobody has an upper hand and if you don’t perform or adhere to the team’s instruction, you will leave just like others who left before," added Matano

"I have 30 players and we have maintained our first 11 we had last season with the exception of Henry Meja, so they have to work hard to play for the team."

Tusker - who sustained pressure from KCB in the title race and finally emerged winners - returned to the continental podium for the first time since lifting the league trophy in 2016.