Caf Champions League: Six players cleared to join Zesco United in Swaziland

The Zambian champions had to travel without some players as they lacked key travelling documents

Zesco United have received a late boost after six of their players were cleared to join the team in Swaziland.

's duo of Jesse Were and David Owino, Democratic Republic of the Congo defender Marcel Kalonda, Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba, Nigerian midfielder Quadri Kola and Burundi goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa were not part of the contingent that travelled to Swaziland on August 7 due to lack of visas.

According to Lusakatimes.com, though, the players have now been cleared and will join the rest of the squad on August 9 as they prepare to face Green Mamba in a 2019/2020 Caf preliminary round match.

The Zambian champions will host their opponents on August 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola for the return leg.

Article continues below

The winner between the two sides will either face Yanga SC of or Botswana's champions Township Rollers in the next round.

Head coach George Lwandamina is already without midfielders Anthony Akumu and Enock Sabamukumana, as well as forward Winston Kalengo, who are injured.