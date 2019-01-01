Caf Champions League: Simba SC need fan support to overcome UD Songo - Manara

The two teams will clash again this weekend after the first leg in Mozambique finished goalless

Simba SC head of information and communication Haji Manara is confident his side will defeat UD Songo in the Caf return match on Saturday with enough fan support.

Manara believes the presence of fans at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 25 will be vital for the club as they chase their target of progressing in the continental competition.

The Msimbazi Reds managed to draw 0-0 with the Mozambican giants in the first leg encounter.

"Fans are not the 12th player rather they play in every position of the team. The team plays and wins but it is the fans who win big," Manara was quoted as saying by the club's Facebook page.

"Simba SC have always been able to fill the Stadium with fans especially when playing in the Caf Champions League and we hope to continue doing the same."

Manara has called for an electric atmosphere during the match in order for UD Songo to find it hard to post a good result in .

"At Simba SC we have got big stars as our players but the biggest stars are our fans. Every other time our fans have made it hard for other teams to perform at National Stadium for creating a tense environment for which the opponents sometimes find hard to adapt to," Manara continued.

"I hope the same will be witnessed on Saturday as we aim to beat them and progress. We must make sure it happens."

The media liaison believes the mainland giants are poised for a victory in order to book a place in the second round of qualifiers in the Champions League this season.

Article continues below

"Simba SC will defeat UD Songo given the preparations we have had and with our set targets, we will emerge victorious God-willing," Manara concluded.

Simba could miss the services of injured John Bocco and Ajib Ibrahim during the match though.