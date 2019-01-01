Caf Champions League: Simba SC must harden up against UD Songo – Kahata

Former Gor Mahia midfielder believes the Tanzanian giants have a good chance to qualify for the next round of the continental competition

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata insists his team is ready for UD Songo in the second leg of their Caf qualifier.

The giants battled to a barren draw away in Mozambique but they have an opportunity of getting a positive result at home to advance

Kahata believes home ground advantage will play a big role in helping the Tanzanian champions to get a win on Sunday.

“This is a very big game for us and the most important as well because it will determine our future in the Caf competitions this season," Kahata told Goal.

“So we have to do absolutely everything to win it.

“Remember, if we lose, we will be out of these competitions for a whole season, and it is unimaginable. We have been preparing well for [Songo] for the last two weeks, and I can confidently say we are ready.”

The former player admits the fans will have a huge role to play on Sunday to help the team win.

“This is our home game and we have to win it, we request the fans to come in large numbers and give us the support we need,” Kahata continued.

“It is always sweet to play in front of your home fans, it is a boost, they motivate you.”

Simba, who will be without the injured star striker John Bocco, need a win of any kind to advance.