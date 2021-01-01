Caf Champions League: 'Simba SC's progression is reward for hard work' - Kahata

Wekundu wa Msimbazi topped Group A and made it to the last eight something the Kenya star has attributed to good planning

Kenya international Francis Kahata believes Simba SC's progression to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League is a reward for the hard work the team have put in, prior to the start of the season.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi defeated AS Vita 4-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday to confirm their place in the last eight. From the five Group A games, Mnyama have managed to get 13 points, and are guaranteed top-spot ahead of second-placed Al Ahly, the reigning champions.

"The team has made it to the quarters; yes it is my first time to play in that stage, but for the team, this is the second time," Kahata, who joined the East African heavyweights from Gor Mahia two seasons ago, told Goal on Monday.

"The progress has been good, and it is a reward for the preparations made before the season started and the hard work by all involved. The run has been consistent for the club for both the home and away matches where we have managed to get positive outcomes.

"It is a massive feeling reaching the last eight and we will give our best. We have what it takes to make it to the final."

The 29-year-old went on to opine on why the team has done well in the competition, at the same time revealing what the club had targeted against the Congolese side.

The forward went on to insist, despite making it to the next phase, they will be aiming at finishing the group stage on a high in what will be a dead rubber against Al Ahly in their final game.

"Looking at the team, quality players were brought on board, real quality," Kahata added.

"It is what has pushed the team to perform well up to date. Another advantage is that the Tanzania Mainland League has been going on which has ensured the players remained fit.

"In the game against AS Vita we wanted a draw, but we are happy to have managed to get maximum points. It was a reward for the hard work we have been putting. Despite conceding our first goal in the competition, the morale is high.

"We just want to ensure we end up the group matches on a high despite taking the first position in our group."