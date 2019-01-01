Caf Champions League: Simba SC fans urged to create hell for UD Songo

The Tanzanian giants are banking on the support from fans when they play at home in the return leg on Sunday

Simba SC's Head of Information and Communication Haji Manara has urged fans to turn out in large numbers to cheer the team to victory against UD Songo of Mozambique on Sunday.

The two teams will face off in the return leg of the Caf at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, .

After a barren draw in the previous meeting, statistically both teams have an equal chance of making it to the next stage, but it is Simba who boast the home advantage.

It is for this reason Mnara has taken the opportunity to ask the fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team and create a harsh environment for the visitors.

“It has to be hell for our Mozambique friends, I hope we will have 60,000 plus supporters,” Mnara told the Daily News of Tanzania.

“This is really important to us. We have had good times last season, breaking African record in terms of attendance and we must maintain having good times and break more records.”

Mnara admits it is the supporters who can help the team get to the next round by cheering consistently from the first to the final whistle.

“We urge them [supporters] to come over on Sunday and fill the stadium as they always do, and cheer their team from the word go to the final whistle.”

Simba will have to do without the services of striker John Bocco who sustained a knee injury last Saturday against Azam FC.

The striker was instrumental for the league champions last season, helping them to reach the quarter-finals with three goals.