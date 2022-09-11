Caf Champions League: Rivers United stroll past Watanga FC

Rivers United defeated Watanga FC 3-0 in Sunday’s Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg in Port Harcourt

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria Professional Football League side overpowered the Liberian elite division side at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium. With just eight minutes into the game, Kenechukwu Agu put the Nigerians ahead before Ebube Duru made it two goals for Stanley Eguma’s men in the 19th minute. In the goal-laden first half, Paul Acquah found the net on the stroke of half time as the reigning Nigerian kings put themselves in control. Although Watanga put up an impressive second-half display, they were unable to find the net against their well-organised hosts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was a great win for Eguma’s men who now appear to have one leg in the next round of the African club competition. Rivers United are expected to get the job done in the reverse fixture.

ALL EYES ON: Though a defender, Duru showed he can be counted on in par goalscoring responsibilities. He was part of the Super Eagles squad that failed to secure an African Nations Championship ticket against Ghana - and this victory comes as a soothing relief for him and his teammate Joseph Onoja.

DID YOU KNOW? Rivers United finished second in the 2016 Nigerian top-flight campaign which qualified them for the 2017 Caf Champions League for the first time.

WHAT ELSE? Nigeria’s representative in the Caf Confederation Cup Kwara United began their campaign on a winning note after dismissing Niger Republic 3-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos. Wasiu Jimoh’s first-half brace and another from Paul Samson sealed the convincing victory for the Afonja Warriors.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVERS UNITED? The Pride of Rivers travel to the SKD Stadium, Monrovia for their reverse fixture against Watanga. Should they qualify on aggregate, Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca await them in the second round.