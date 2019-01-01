Caf Champions League: Rachier admits Gor Mahia may not honour USM Alger clash

The chairman has revealed what the team needs to cater for their logistics ahead of Sunday's Caf CL game in North Africa

chairman Ambrose Rachier has revealed the team might not honour their Caf match against USM Alger on Sunday.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) Champions are struggling to raise money for return tickets and accommodation for the traveling party, but until now their efforts have not paid dividends. The chairman admits the journey to North Africa is now hanging by a thread, and his team might be forced to pull out.

"As it stands, things are thick for us, we need about five million but what we have is less than 500,000 shillings," Rachier told Goal on Thursday.

"What we got from our unsuccessful fundraiser was pledges and post-dated cheques. The team was supposed to leave for on Thursday night, however, with the current situation, it is impossible. We will have to push the departure date forward as we look for money to make the trip successful.

"I cannot guarantee whether we will make it or not, it is not within my control. I urge all stakeholders and lovers of this great club to come forth and help us get the money to help us travel," he added.

K'Ogalo qualified for the second preliminary round after eliminating Burundi's Aigle Noir.