Caf Champions League: Kaddu signs for RS Berkane from KCCA FC

Ugandan striker ditches local champions to sign a four-year contract with Moroccan side

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) have suffered a huge blow in their quest to make it to the group stage of the Caf after losing their key striker Patrick Kaddu.

The Ugandan hitman has officially left the league champions to sign for Renaissance Sportive Berkane of on a four-year contract.

The club confirmed in a statement: “We would like to confirm we have agreed terms with RS Berkane for the transfer of Patrick Henry Kaddu pending completion of necessary paperwork.”

Kaddu was instrumental for KCCA as they lifted the Cecafa Kagame Cup after beating Azam FC of by a solitary goal in Kigali, Rwanda a month ago.

The former Maroons FC and Kira Young player becomes the third high-profile player to leave KCCA this transfer window after Timothy Awany and Allan Kyambadde who joined Ashdod FC (Israel) and El Gouna ( ) respectively.

Kaddu was also the star attraction in the Cranes squad as he scored the first goal for the country against DR Congo during the (Afcon) held in .

His exit will leave coach Mike Mutebi scratching his head, as KCCA have a mountain to climb when they host African Stars FC from Namibia in the return leg of the Caf Champions League at Star Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

KCCA lost the first leg 3-2 played away in Windhoek and will need a win to progress to the next stage on Friday.