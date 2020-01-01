Caf Champions League: Owalo donates 40 tracksuits for Gor Mahia ahead of APR encounter

The Green Army had to don the national team colours as they travelled to Rwanda for the first leg last week

Kenyan politician Eliud Owalo has donated 40 tracksuits for ahead of the Caf return tie at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Gor Mahia travelled to Kigali for the first leg match donning the Harambee Stars tracksuits, something that irked their fans, but Owalo has now taken a step to procure the green suits for the players.

“This morning, I paid a courtesy call on Gor Mahia and donated 40 tracksuits to the team,” Owalo said on a Facebook post.

“I believe the same will prove handy tomorrow as Gor Mahia take on APR of Rwanda in a return leg of the Caf preliminary round match.

“Present at the session held at the Nyayo National Stadium were stand-in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, team manager Jolawi Obondo, the entire playing unit led by captain Kenneth Muguna and club’s treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo who represented the Gor Mahia Executives.

“It is my conviction that Gor Mahia will turn the tables on APR to cruise to the next level with an ultimate target of the group stage of the Caf Champions League.”

Owalo’s help is the second bit of assistance K’Ogalo have been given in a week after the Football Federation boosted them with KSh3 million in aid.

“We appealed for help from FKF and I want to confirm we have received Sh3m to help us prepare for the match against APR,” Secretary-General Sam Ochola told Goal in an interview. “We will use the money to clear players’ debts and to prepare adequately for the return leg which we have to win.

“I want to thank FKF through president Nick [Mwendwa] for listening to our plea and supporting us during these difficult times, and I know the amount will help motivate our players to get a good result against APR on Saturday.

“I hope FKF will continue to help us until we get out of our troubles, and also as we strive to go far in the Caf competition.”

Coach Omollo believes Gor Mahia are in a good position to overturn the 2-1 loss in Kigali.

“Despite the loss, the boys played well in that game, and they stuck to our game plan," Omollo told Goal earlier. “A 2-1 [loss] is not a bad result for us; the important thing is that we scored the important away goal.

“The one goal we scored will be very crucial for us in the return leg because now we just need one goal, or even two if possible, to advance.”

The match presents Jacques Tuyisenge an opportunity to face his former club for the second time since his 2019 departure.