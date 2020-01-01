Caf Champions League: Onyango fit and ready for Simba SC against Plateau United

Wekundu wa Msimbazi won by a solitary goal away in West Africa and need a draw or a win of any kind to advance

Simba SC defender Joash Onyango is fit to play Plateau United in the second leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf .

The two teams will meet on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with the Tanzanian outfit having a first-leg advantage. A Clatous Chama strike was all the Wekundu wa Msimbazi needed in West Africa to get a vital win.

The Mainland League champions were sweating over the fitness of the 27-year-old who had an ankle injury.

More teams

"Onyango is in good condition and has been training with the team from Arusha and now Dar es Salaam," Simba SC team doctor Yassin Gembe updated.

"It is the same case with [Chris] Mugalu; he has been in a good condition for the team and was training well in Arusha. About him not being used in the first leg, only the coach can answer that since he is the one responsible for who to field."

Meanwhile, Simba SC have confirmed unspecified disciplinary action has been taken against their spokesperson Haji Manara over his statement that rival fans would not be allowed to attend the Caf Champions League tie against Plateau United.

Simba will host Plateau United on December 5 for the return leg of the preliminary round of the continental encounter, enjoying a 1-0 advantage. Manara had stated rival fans, especially Yanga SC supporters, would not be allowed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"Simba would like to confirm that the statement issued that intimated some fans would not be allowed into the stadium to watch the game against Plateau United were made without the direct approval of the club," a statement obtained by Goal read.

"The statement did not reflect the culture and the traditional values of the club that abhors discrimination of rival fans and barring them from attending our matches.

Article continues below

"The club has taken an internal disciplinary move in order to make sure that such a thing does not happen again."

According to Simba, even those who are going to come and support Plateau United are welcome but stated their main aim is to beat the Nigerian side and shame Tanzanian supporters.

"We would also like to state if there is any Tanzanian who would like to come and see Simba fail to progress by supporting the rival team, Simba would not bar anyone from attending and in that process, no one will be victimised by our own fans," the statement concluded.