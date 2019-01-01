Caf Champions League: On a good day, Gor Mahia can beat anyone in Africa - Situma

The former Mathare United defender says K'Ogalo should not be worried after losing the first leg match against the Algerian side

Two-time Kenyan Premier League ( )-winning captain James Situma believes can still shock USM Alger and proceed in the Caf .

K'Ogalo were beaten 4-1 by the Algerian side in the first leg of their preliminary clash on Sunday and Situma says there is still a lot to fight for between the two teams.

“Four goals at home? It is very simple to get this number of goals especially with a squad with quality as it is in Gor Mahia now,” Situma told Goal.

“They have enough home support and to make matters easier for them, I believe, is the fact they managed to get an away goal.”

Situma, who won the KPL with both and , also gave some advice about what the Kenyan champions should avoid in the second leg.

“But what they must avoid in totality is facing their opponents while under pressure, they need to relax and play as usual,” he continued.

“Gor Mahia need to make sure they are tight at the back and deny USM Alger a chance of scoring because the moment they will concede it may end up working against them.

“[Steven] Polack has a team which has been winning and as I said before, he needs to ensure the players are relaxed because the moment they fail to do so the players can end up making simple mistakes.

“It will not be time to commit such mistakes as they chase the goals needed.”

Situma further defended goalkeeper David Mapigano, who conceded more than four goals for the first time since joining Gor Mahia.

“The goalkeeper cannot be blamed as he has been a key player for the club whether it is in those Caf matches or in domestic games,” added the retired defender.

“We are humans and you can wake up and have a bad day in the office something which also applies to players.

“It was a general team performance to blame.”

On whether the KPL champions will proceed, Situma said, "On a good day, Gor Mahia can beat anyone in Africa especially at home."