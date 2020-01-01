Caf Champions League: Omollo reveals Gor Mahia’s victory-hunting strategy vs CR Belouizdad

The Kenyan tactician is convinced K’Ogalo can pick up a positive result should they remain compact especially in the opening 30 minutes

Coach Sammy Omollo has explained how can secure a good result against CR Belouizdad of in the Caf on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions are expected to tackle the Algerian outfit in a first-round encounter and Omollo, taking charge of K’Ogalo in his third game as a stand-in tactician, has revealed how they can be assured of a positive outcome in Algiers.

“So far, we have to thank God first for we arrived well,” the Posta ’ head coach told Gor Mahia’s Online TV. “Everybody is in high spirits of course and we are raring to go for this match. We had an opportunity of watching this team and it is not that tough team but the main issue will be if we do our things correctly; strategise and defend well.

“How we defend especially in the first 30 minutes will be very important in this game but we have spoken with the boys telling them how we must remain very compact especially in the first 30 minutes.

“We must remain very organised and give a lot of hard work off the ball and if we do that you will see the confidence of the team will be going up and that is what we want today," he added. “Otherwise I believe we are going to come out with a good result tonight.”

Omollo’s sentiments echoed the words of striker Benson Omalla in an earlier interview in regard to readiness to fight for a victory.

“For us players, the morale is high and as players, we are going to give it all to get a positive outcome,” the former Western Stima forward told Goal. “It is important for us to ensure we get a good result to stand a better chance of making it to the next stage.

“The first thing for me is to ensure the team has performed well," he added. “What matters is for the team to get a positive outcome. I believe it will happen today and we will come home with good results.

“Hopefully, I am going to score my first goal for this big club Gor Mahia.”

Gor will face the Algiers-based outfit without captain Kenneth Muguna and midfielder Bernard Ondiek, who are injured, as well as Nicholas Kipkirui who will miss the showdown due to family matters.

With the absence of the former Zoo striker, Jules Ulimwengu – who has two goals in the first Premier League games against and – and Omalla are expected to lead the goal-hunting mission.