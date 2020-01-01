Caf Champions League: Omollo 'knows Gor Mahia just like Posta Rangers'

The tactician will be hoping to get a positive outcome away in Rwanda in the continental assignment

Sammy Omollo has stated he will not have any challenges managing on Saturday in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) match away to APR.

The tactician was appointed to be in the technical area for K'Ogalo after Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves failed to get accreditation.

Caf banned K’Ogalo’s current coach Robertinho from stepping onto the touchline during their preliminary round fixture against APR for allegedly not having Caf ‘A’ coaching qualification papers and the Kenyan champions turned to the Mailmen for help.

"I am not new at Gor Mahia, actually I know these players better, just the way I know mine at Posta ," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"We have trained together for three days and I have managed to collect some vital information. Remember I have also played against K'Ogalo twice so I know what to expect from those players.

"Remember, in the dressing room, the head coach will also be there, so there will be no problem for me."

The former Harambee Stars full-back has also pointed out what he is expecting from his charges on Saturday.

"As usual, I will be targeting a win which will put the team in a good position to advance to the next round," Omollo continued.

"However, if that is not the case, then a draw will not be a bad result for us, we will be in a good position still."

While the coach will be away with K'Ogalo, the Mailmen will be at home taking part in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

"I have prepared the team well for the league and there will be no problem at all," Omollo added.

"The team is okay and I am confident of a good result. I have an able team to help the players get a win."

Travelling Players: Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews, Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma, Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello.

Technical Bench: Roberto Oliveira – Coach, Samuel Omollo – Coach, Patrick Odhiambo – Assistant Coach, Jolawi Obondo – Team Manager, Willis Ochieng’- Goalkeeper’s coach, Fredrick Otieno – Team Doctor, Victor Otieno – Logistics.

Official: Dolfina Odhiambo.