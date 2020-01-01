Caf Champions League: Omollo hopeful Gor Mahia can break Algerian jinx

The game will be played on Saturday, December 26 from 22.45 hours EAT time

Sammy Omollo believes have a chance to get a positive outcome in their second preliminary round game of the Caf against CR Belouizdad.

The champions have had tough times playing teams from North Africa in continental assignments.

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

More teams

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In 2019, Gor Mahia were also drawn to face Algerian side Hussein Dey in the Confederation Cup, and they won the first leg staged in Nairobi 2-0 but lost away 1-0 to claim a 2-1 aggregate win.

"I am hopeful we can get a positive result away from , we have players who can deliver," Omollo told Goal on Wednesday.

"If we manage to stick to our game plan, I am optimistic we will get at least a draw away. Yes, we are going for a win but a draw will not be bad. Then when we come home we finish the job by winning.

"Yes, Algerian teams have been challenging for us, but nothing is impossible, we can get past them."

Captain Kenneth Muguna will miss the game against the Great Chabab owing to a rib injury.

The 24-year-old was influential for K'Ogalo in their first preliminary round against APR. The skipper played a part in three out of the four goals K'Ogalo scored in the 4-3 aggregate win.

"In this stage, you want to have your best players, but when you cannot have them, you will have to do with those available," Omollo continued.

Article continues below

"Muguna is a good player and we will definitely miss him, but I am hopeful those available will do the job."

The match will be played on Saturday, December 26 from 10.45 pm EAT.

Gor Mahia have never qualified for the Caf Champions League group stage.