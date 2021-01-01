Caf Champions League: Omollo concerned with Gor Mahia's defending after CR Belouizdad thrashing

The former international now says K’Ogalo will have to work on their defending ahead of their next assignment in the Confederation Cup

stand-in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has picked on the team’s defensive blunders for the embarrassing 8-1 aggregate defeat to CR Belouizdad in the Caf .

The Kenyan champions failed to make it to the group stage of the competition for the fourth season in a row after losing the first leg 6-0 in Algiers before suffering a 2-1 defeat in the return leg played in Nairobi.

Omollo has now told Goal that for Gor Mahia to do well in the Confederation Cup in future, they will have to improve on their defending, insisting it contributed to the team’s exit from the Champions League.

“I think we have to work on our defending, because I mean the eight goals we conceded, we should have done better,” Omollo told Goal. “We should have done good defending but this is a learning curve and I believe we need to work on our defensive area if we are to do well in the next matches.

“Then of course football is about scoring, I believe also we should have scored more than one goal in the return leg but we appreciate that one goal because we worked on it and we just have to work hard and see what will happen in our next match.”

On the overall outcome of the two-legged clash, ‘Pamzo; said: “I am really very happy with the players they played a very good game and today [Wednesday] we looked very organized [compared to] when we played away.

“Then, of course, you could see the experience CR Belouizdad had because in the second half, especially the last 20 minutes, they came on us and especially from the flanks, they really used their right flank so much and that is how they got the winning goal.

“But I could say we conceded sloppy goals we should have dealt with the goals more especially the second goal I think lack of concentration between my central defenders made them score that goal but generally I am very happy with the players despite the difficulties we have gone through, you could see the fighting spirit these boys had.

“We have to congratulate the boys, they need a pat on their backs, I am really happy for them.”

On Gor Mahia dropping to the Confederation Cup, ‘Pamzo’ said: “We have another chance in the competition and the game [against Belouizdad] was a good platform for us. I know with good organisation and with good planning, we are going to do well.”

On the performance by Belouizdad, ‘Pamzo’ explained: “They [Belouizdad] have a very good side, a quality team, and then of course tactically they are very good and you could see again, they controlled the game more especially the last 20 minutes and they were hitting us on counters.

“So these are things we have picked and we have to learn from them but otherwise they looked a very organised team.”

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the FKF Premier League where they are scheduled to take on on January 10.