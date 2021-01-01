Caf Champions League: Omollo can deliver for Gor Mahia vs CR Belouizdad - Odhiambo

The Green Army official said so after landing in hot water for criticising the strategy that led to an embarrassing first-leg defeat in Algeria

treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo is confident coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is capable of delivering against CR Belouizdad in their first-round Caf second leg encounter.

The Green Army will be in action against the Algerian champions on January 6 after they were humiliated 6-0 in the first leg meeting but Odhiambo, who faced fierce criticism over her remarks on Omollo’s strategy against Belouizdad, has stated she has full confidence in the Posta ’ coach.

“I am very happy with how Pamzo trained the players with great zeal and dedication today [Sunday] at Camp Toyoyo, God bless him. I wish him all the best in this return leg because I know he can deliver,” she posted on her Facebook page.

The official has also said if she had the power to determine the next coach for Gor Mahia, she would have definitely settled on the former player.

“Pamzo is a qualified coach and best suited to steer the ship, if it was my sole decision, I would have hired him permanently as our coach,” Odhiambo added.

“I have nothing personal against Pamzo, in fact, I consider him a friend because he also happens to be a very close friend to my family. “

The treasurer also confirmed her finance docket is working hard to ensure the salaries for the officials and players are settled soon.

“I am working round the clock to ensure that the players and technical bench salaries are sorted in the shortest time possible as we continue to deliver in the pitch as is expected,” she continued.

The players had boycotted attending training and advocated for their pending salaries to be paid before the Belouizdad return game.

Although she revealed she had already engaged Omollo over her comments on Friday, Odhiambo went further to ask for apologies from the wider Green Army fraternity.

“I would like to apologise to the K'Ogalo family and Pamzo publicly [though we already spoke yesterday with him] concerning the Pamzo incident, and would like to state that I gave my opinion as a fan and not as an official,” she concluded.

Omollo has been taking charge of Gor Mahia since Roberto Oliveira, who had been appointed to replace Steven Polack, did not possess qualification papers that met the Caf standards.