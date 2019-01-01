Caf Champions League: Nyasa Big Bullets fire blanks against Platinum FC

The hosts failed to take advantage of playing at home as they were held to a stalemate in the first leg

Malawi side Nyasa Big Bullets have been held to a 0-0 draw by their rivals from Zimbabwe, Platinum FC in a Caf preliminary round match on Saturday.

The hosts have never failed to score at home against any team in the Champions League and had managed to get two draws and a win in their previous three games.

This was a factor as they took to the field to play the Zimbabwean side; however, for the first time in four games, they could not find the back of the net.

This is a big result for Platinum FC who will now have to win at home by any margin to advance to the next round. It will, however, be a big test as well for Platinum who have won just one of their last seven Caf CL games, drawing three times and losing as many.

The return leg will be played on August 23 at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

A scoring draw will be enough for Nyasa to advance and stand a chance of making it to the group stages, as they did in 2004.