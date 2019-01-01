Caf Champions League: Muguna on how Gor Mahia can stop the opposition

The soft-speaking skipper is confident K'Ogalo will keep a clean sheet when they face the Algerian side this weekend

captain Kenneth Muguna states his team will have to defend and attack as a unit to ensure they do not concede against USM Alger on Sunday.

K'Ogalo will welcome the giants in the Caf this weekend hoping to avenge the 4-1 loss suffered in the second leg in North Africa. The main concern for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions has been at the back where they have conceded eight goals in their last four games.

The 2016 Most Valuable Player (MVP) admits it is a concern but has revealed why they are struggling.

"The teams we have played domestically and abroad are not easy ones, they are good as well," Muguna told Goal on Friday.

"However, even if we concede, the good thing is that we end up winning those games. We understand on Sunday we cannot afford to concede against USM because we need to get a 3-0 win.

"Defending is not a job for only the defenders, it is a collective responsibility and we have to do it as a team. We have to attack and defend as a unit to stand a better chance of keeping a clean sheet," Muguna concluded.

Coach Steven Polack had earlier revealed the team is ready for Sunday's game, admitting keeping a clean sheet is a priority.

“We are targeting at least a minimum [of a] clean sheet and three goals and I know it will be possible to achieve the same," he told the club's official portal.

“The players are mentally strong and are ready for the game despite the financial situation. I don’t want to speak much, they [players] know what they are supposed to do and I want us to rally behind them.”