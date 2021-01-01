Caf Champions League: Weather was not friendly for Al Ahly vs Simba SC – Mosimane

The South African tactician now says his players were troubled to play under the scorching heat in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has blamed the weather for the outcome of their Caf Champions League match against Simba SC on Tuesday.

The African champions suffered a 1-0 defeat in their second Group A match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in a match that2 was attended by 30,000 fans.

Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone powered home the all-important goal in the 31st minute, exchanging a one-two pass with midfielder Clatous Chama before unleashing a right-footed effort that sizzled past Al Ahly keeper Mohamed El Shenawy and into the roof of the net.

The South African tactician has now said they tried their best to win the match but the weather conditions were not favourable for them as they are not used to playing matches at that time.

“We were trying to figure out how to go with our opponents and we knew this from the beginning which made us increase our efforts on the field,” Mosimane told reporters after the game.

“For what happened they [Simba] should be commended but we did not lose out because of tactics it was the weather that was not friendly to us.

“The evening time for us is not friendly so we worked very hard to get the best result, but to be honest the environment was not friendly to us, we still have work ahead and we still have matches so we have not given up.”

In a separate interview, Mosimane explained his unhappiness at the Caf decision to allow fans to attend the Group A fixture, saying whatever happened in the game has never happened in any place in the world.

“We have to be professional after any loss, but the game could be held in better circumstances,” Mosimane told the club’s official website.

“I am a professional coach and I have no comments on the fans’ attendance as it was Caf’s decision, but what happened today [Tuesday] did not happen in any place in the world.”

The reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions started the game better, denying the Egyptians possession. Their confidence levels were good and the presence of the fans made it even easier.

Miquissone had a real chance in the game after just five minutes when he was slipped into the danger zone by Clatous Chama. However, his touch was heavy, allowing the goalkeeper to make a save.

In the 31st minute, the home-team fans were given something to celebrate as Miquissone was let loose in the 18-yard area and he unleashed an unstoppable shot that hit the crossbar before bouncing in the net.

Simba are now leading the group with a maximum six points while Al Ahly are second on three points, the same as AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who beat Al Merrikh of Sudan 4-1 in the fixture on Tuesday.