Caf Champions League: AmaZulu will produce ‘something magical’ against TP Mazembe – McCarthy

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is confident they will produce “something magical” against Tout Puissant Mazembe and reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Usuthu have already landed in Lubumbashi for the first round fixture having battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 15.

Ahead of their second leg at Stade TP Mazembe on Saturday, the former Bafana striker has warned the Democratic Republic of Congo giants they have what it takes to do "something magical" and qualify for the group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

'We can produce something magical'

“After our win against TS Galaxy we shift our focus to the game against TP Mazembe and we go there hoping not to lose so we can get into the group stage of the competition,” the 43-year-old told the media.

“It is Champions League and we are one match away from qualifying to the group stage for the first time in club’s history, so I am excited and also nervous at the same time because we know, they have won the Champions League five times, they have good pedigree but we can go there and get the result we want.

“We did not get the result we wanted from the first meeting but we have a chance when we play them away, we can go there and bring home a good result, we have a chance to go and do something special, something magical that has never been done by AmaZulu in the club’s history.

“So I think we are still in the game, we will give our best, we know what to expect and what we need to do and we are ready to battle and open another chapter.”

'We won't give them respect'

His sentiments come after forward Augustine Mulenga warned Mazembe they will fight from the first whistle so as to get a positive result.

“I think we can look back TP [Mazembe] is a big club with a big history in the African continent and on Saturday I am sure we will go there and fight,” Mulenga told Goal.

“We give them respect but this time we won’t give them respect because we also want to get a win and proceed to the group stage of the competition and I am sure the game is not going to be easy for us, it is going to be tough but we must work extra hard from the first whistle until the end.

“I am sure the game we played on Tuesday gave us a bit of a boost for Saturday's game because winning away from home is not easy.

“We showed the character from the first whistle until the end and I am sure everyone who is here in Congo is looking forward to giving his best so that we can beat Mazembe on Saturday.”