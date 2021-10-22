Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns' Lebusa wary of AS Maniema Union threat

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa is confident they will rectify some of the mistakes they made against an unpredictable AS Maniema Union side when they clash again on Sunday.

The PSL champions will be hosting their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second leg of their Caf Champions League first-round clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

In the first leg last week, the Congolese outfit twice came from behind through goals from Kitwa Kalowa and Tenda Mutuila while Themba Zwane scored a brace for Masandawana in the 2-2 draw.

We learnt our lesson

"We are a bit disappointed considering that we gave them two goals due to our silly mistakes that we made," Lebusa said in a presser ahead of the game.

"Obviously, they are a good team... and they don't give you a chance [easily] but come Sunday we have to give our best as a team to make it to the group stage.

"On Sunday we have to minimize our mistakes [since they cost us in the initial meeting] to stand a better chance of advancing. In the Caf Champions League, you rarely get away with a mistake; we learnt our lesson.

"Maniema have good players who are always on your neck, come straight to you, bring crosses and they play forward when in possession.

"They mostly use crosses, and when they are not crossing they have good footwork as well. We are hosting them and it will be interesting to see if they stick to their game plan.

"But you cannot be sure, and the most important thing we should do is to win our game."

Working hard for Bafana Bafana return

Recently, the 29-year-old has not been considered for international duty, but is doing his best to come into consideration for a future call-up by South Africa coach Hugo Broos.

"I am working hard at club level to see if I can make it back to try and win more caps for Bafana Bafana but the injuries have not been so nice to me," Lebusa continued.

"The decision of getting back to the national team is beyond me but I am working hard to be considered.

Article continues below

"But right now my focus is on Sundowns as I aim at doing well and helping the team to perform well.

"However, I want to win more caps for my country and I am on the right track."

The Brazilians prepared for Sunday's game with a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the PSL on Wednesday.