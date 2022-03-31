Caf Champions League: Lebusa insists Mamelodi Sundowns still have a long way to go

Defender Mosa Lebusa has refused to regard Mamelodi Sundowns as Caf Champions League title favourites and does not think they would be failures if they don’t win it.

Masandawana continue with their Champions League campaign on Saturday when they host Al-Merreikh at FNB Stadium.

After beating Al Ahly home and away, as well as reaching the quarter-finals with two games to go, Sundowns look primed to claim their second Champions League title but Lebusa is not keen to carry the favourites tag.

“I don’t know if that will be a failure, We are just focusing on the process,” Lebusa told the media.

“We are trying to focus on one game at a time and trying to win every game that we play. Some games are difficult as you won’t get the result that you are looking for, but we will try and give it our all. As for the season being a failure if we don’t win the Champions League, I don’t think so.

“When we step onto the pitch, we give our all and sometimes we don’t win games but that doesn’t define us. I think this season we are in with a chance because we have been performing well and the guys have really showed up and we will really give it everything.

“Most of the teams are aware of what we are capable of because we went to Cairo and came back with three points. Not many teams have done that, but I think we still have a long way to go.”

On Saturday, Sundowns could play their match with FNB Stadium filled to 50 percent capacity following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions which allow the return of a larger number of fans to stadiums.

“Massive boost for football lovers to have fans back,” said Lebusa.

“We have missed playing with the fans, so it is going to be a great game for us and the fans. We will go and give it our all. We have been waiting to play in front of our fans and are happy that they will be there to watch us. Hopefully, they will give us a boost.”

Sundowns previously hosted Al Ahly with only 2000 fans allowed inside FNB Stadium.