Caf Champions League: Kipkirui sets Gor Mahia target

The K’Ogalo forward sets a new target after his side cruised to a comfortable win against Aigle Noir to advance to the next stage

striker Nicholas Kipkirui has set a target of seven goals in the current campaign of the Caf .

The former forward was the star attraction as the Kenyan champions hammered Aigle Noir of Burundi 5-1 in the return leg battle to romp into the next round on Sunday.

Kipkirui scored a brace with captain Kenneth Muguna and new signing David Ambundo also finding the back of the net against the Burundian side, but it was the performance of the former which caught the eyes of Gor Mahia fans at Kasarani.

“It was a must-win game for us and our hard work paid dividends,” Kipkirui told Goal.

“I am elated we to have scored twice and I am targeting to score at least seven goals in the continental tournament.

“We are not afraid of who we face in the next round as the playing unit is focused.”

The 5-1 aggregate win landed Gor Mahia a tie against USM Alger of in the next round.

K’Ogalo will play the first leg battle away from September 13-15 before hosting the Algerian side in from September 27-29 in the return leg.

Gor Mahia are seeking to make it to the Group Stage of the Caf Champions League for the first time in history.

Last season, they failed to make it past the second round after losing to of on the away goal rule after the two-legged match ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Caf Champions League Last 32 draw: Petro Luanda (ANG) vs Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA), Al Nasr (LBA) vs (MAR), JS Kabylie (ALG) vs Horoya AC (GUI), ASC Kara (TOG) vs V Club (COD), (NGR) vs Al Hilal (SUD), USM Alger (ALG) vs Gor Mahia (KEN), Cano Sport Academy (GEQ) vs (EGY), Generation Foot (SEN) vs (EGY), (GHA) vs Etoile Sahel (TUN), Cote d’Or (SEY) vs (RSA), Nouadhibou (MTN) vs (MAR), Elect-Sport (CHA) vs Esperance (TUN, holders), Young Africans (TAN) vs Zesco Utd (ZAM), Platinum (ZIM) vs UD Songo (MOZ), Green Eagles (ZAM) vs Primeiro Agosto (ANG) and Fosa Juniors (MAD) vs (COD).