Caf Champions League: Key facts between Gor Mahia and USM Alger

Goal looks at key statistics between K'Ogalo and their Algerian opponents ahead of the return leg showdown in Nairobi

will host USM Alger of in the Caf on Sunday seeking to overturn a 4-1 loss in the first leg.

Will they manage to rewrite the records registered in their previous meetings?

The September 29th clash will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in a span of almost one and half-years.

There has been just one draw (0-0) between Gor Mahia and USM Alger which was registered on March 16 in 2018.

One red card has been witnessed in the Gor Mahia vs USM Alger battles, with Joash Onyango being the culpable party during the 0-0 draw in Nairobi in 2018.

The 2019 clash is the first time the Algerian side and the Kenyan giants K'Ogalo are meeting in the Caf Champions League as the previous matches were in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Two penalties have been awarded when Gor Mahia and USM Alger have met before; Mohamed Rabie missed Alger's penalty on August 29, 2018, as they won 2-1 in Algiers.

The second penalty was during the September 15 meeting where Kenneth Muguna scored Gor Mahia's penalty although they lost 4-1.

Gor Mahia have conceded six goals to USM Alger during their previous two meetings with the Algerian side leaking only two goals.

Both Mohammed Rabie and Zacharia Bencha have scored a brace against Gor Mahia with the goals coming in the last match played between the two sides in mid-September 2019.

USM Alger scored the fastest goals against the Green Army in the first leg clash where Rabie scored in injury time before Bencha added the third a minute later on September 15.

After scoring the first-ever goal for Gor Mahia against USM Alger, Jacques Tuyisenge will not be part of the team to welcome the Algiers-based side since he has left the Kenyan side.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia legend Jerry Onyango is confident the Green Army will triumph on Sunday even after performing badly in the reverse fixture.

The retired goalkeeper referred to the 4-2 win the Kenyan outfit registered over Egyptian giants SC in February this year in a Confederation Cup tie.

"In football, anything can happen and big margins can be overturned. Gor played against Zamalek and won when nobody actually was expecting and it can also happen come Sunday." Onyango told Goal.

"Gor Mahia are a big club and 4-1 is not such a big score for them to reverse here at home."

The match is expected to kick-off at 4:00 pm.