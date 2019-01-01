Caf Champions League: Yondani returns for Yanga SC against Township Rollers

Tanzanian giants receive a major boost as key defender returns to training ahead of return leg battle

Tanzanian side Yanga SC has been boosted by the return of defender Kevin Yondani, ahead of their second leg match of the Caf against Botswana's Township Rollers.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg staged at Dar es Salaam's National Stadium in , Yanga will need a win away or a high scoring draw to advance to the next round.

The team has been without the influential and experienced defender who had staged a go-slow and boycotted the club's games, protesting unpaid dues.

However, the situation has been solved and the Tanzania international is ready to play for the team again.

“All players are very important in the team, and we are happy to announce the stand-off between Yondani and Abdul [Juma] has been solved,” Yanga interim chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela told Mwanaspoti.

“The two have returned to the team and are now preparing for the second leg game against Rollers.”

Yondani also confirmed he will be available for the second leg.

“I will be joining my teammates soon to prepare for the second leg against Rollers. I do not want to comment on anything regarding my stand-off with the club.”

Yondani has missed eight games for Yanga in all competitions this season, including the 1-1 draw with Kenyan Premier League ( ) side in a friendly match.

His return is a welcome boost for coach Mwinyi Zahera who wants to keep a clean sheet away in Botswana to stand a chance of advancing.