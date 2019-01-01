Caf Champions League: KCCA FC will not sit back against Petro de Luanda - Mutebi

The Ugandan champions coach insists they will go for early goals to ensure they reach the group stages of the competition

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated his side will go for an attacking display when they face Petro de Luanda in a Caf match on Friday.

The Ugandan champions managed a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Luanda and will progress to the group stages if they get a win of any margin at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

However, coach Mutebi is worried about how Ugandan teams have always suffered when playing against teams from Angola but he insists they are ready to get the desired win.

“We picked up a decent result away in Luanda against a technically gifted side and we have organized better to get a win,” Mutebi told the club’s official website.

“We are playing against a very organized side which uses very well and plays on the front foot but will also help us play our way.

“Clubs from Angola have always given us a headache but we won’t sit back. It’s going to be a very interesting match. It will be an all-out attack. We want to see good football and good football is punctuated by goals.”

On his part, KCCA keeper Charles Lukwago stressed on the importance of keeping a clean sheet against the Angolan outfit.

“The priority is to get into the group stages and qualify,” Lukwago told the same website.

“We have kept a number of clean sheets. The team is gelling and we hope to put up a good show. We shall try to play well.”

Striker Nicholas Kasozi said: “We have been training on our weaknesses all week. We have worked on our finishing, converting chances and I think we shall make it on Friday. We are home and it gives us an upper hand.”

While Musa Ramathan had this to say: “It’s not going to be an easy game but we have to work hard and see that we win the game and qualify. They are good at attacking and quick, so we have to defend well but also attack and get goals.”

KCCA are attempting to reach the group stages of the competition for a second time in three seasons.

They last did so in 2018 where they were pitted in Group A alongside FUS Rabat ( ), ( ) and ( ), finishing third after the six rounds of matches.