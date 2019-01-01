Caf Champions League: KCCA FC ready to blow away Petro de Luanda – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach remains bullish his side will get a positive result when they play away in the first leg of the Caf competition

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated his side is relishing the chance to take on a tough Petro de Luanda side in a Caf match on Saturday.

The Ugandan champions will face the Angolan side in the first leg contest at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, with the return leg slated for the weekend of September 27 to 29 in Kampala.

Coach Mutebi now says his side are ready to take on any side in the continent starting with the Rwandan side.

“We are going to play a team which really wants to play football,” Mutebi is quoted by the Daily Monitor of .

“Those are the teams you want to play. They play well but I believe these lads [KCCA] now have a lot of confidence in themselves and they are ready to face any club on the continent.

“They are looking forward and are saying yeah, we are going there to play – just like we did in Cecafa [where they lifted the title], in North Africa and elsewhere.”

Mutebi revealed he had done some homework on his opponents and singled out a few players who could trouble his side if not kept at bay.

“[Petro de Luanda] have this Portuguese and Brazilian kind of play and they have a very good winger [Ricardo Job Estévão],” Mutebi continued.

“He is too good. All their attacks mainly go through him. He is not this playmaker who is always in the central axis but he operates on the left-hand side.

“But other than that they play this type of organized football, really attacking football but as I said, we believe in ourselves and it’s the best teams we want to face, playing them our way.”

KCCA have an exciting young team, with playmaker Allan Okello, teenager Sadat Anaku, experienced Muzamiru Mutyaba and his namesake Mike some of the names backed to make an impact in Luanda.

KCCA qualified for the final preliminary round with a 4-3 aggregate over Namibia’s African Stars while, Petro de Luanda eliminated Lesotho’s Matlama FC 3-0 on aggregate.

The 16 winners of the first round advance to the group stage, while the 16 losers of the first round enter the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

KCCA FC travelling squad:



Goalkeepers; Charles Lukwago (captain) and Jamil Malyamungu.

Article continues below

Defenders; Samuel Kato, Peter Magambo, Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Fillbert Obenchan, Eric Ssenjobe.

Midfielders; Muzamiru Mutyaba, Gift Ali Abubakar, Allan Okello, Herbert Achai, Simon Serunkuma and Steven Sserwadda.

Strikers; Sadat Anaku, Mike Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda.