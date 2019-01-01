Caf Champions League: KCCA FC on a mission to beat Petro de Luanda – Byekwaso

The Ugandan champions have vowed to register a win away in Angola in the first leg battle set for Saturday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) assistant coach Morley Byekwaso says they are ready to deal with Petro de Luanda in a Caf match on Saturday.

The two sides will lock horns in the first leg of the first-round preliminary match to be held at Estadio 11 de Novembro on Saturday.

The Ugandan champions arrived in Angola on Thursday and held the initial training session at Catetao Stadium in Luanda ahead of the match.

“We are ready for the challenge. We have trained well, and we have acclimatized to the environment,” Byekwaso told the club’s official website.

“We came to Angola with a mission and hopefully we can accomplish it. We are aware of our opponents and their style of play and we shall try to diffuse them.”

It will be KCCA’s second time they are playing in Angola. The first instance was in 2017 against Primeiro de Agosto at Estadio 11 de Novembro, the same venue for Saturday’s fixture.

KCCA eliminated Agosto on away goals with the two-legged fixture ending in a 2-2 draw.

KCCA defender Peter Magambo, who will be featuring in his fifth Caf game for the club since his debut against away in Alexandria in 2018, insists they will strive not to concede away.

“We are set for the game. We want to pick a positive result away from home and as a defender, I want to ensure we do not concede first,” said Magambo.

“This will be my fifth Caf game for the club and I want to make a good memory out of it. My centre-half partner (Kato Samuel) and I keep complimenting each other and this has helped both of us grow in the game.”

KCCA eliminated Namibia’s African Stars in the previous round 4-3 on aggregate while Atletico Petroleos de Luanda ejected Lesotho’s Matlama 4-0 on aggregate.