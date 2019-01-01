Caf Champions League: KCCA FC name squad to face African Stars FC

The Ugandan champions have unleashed a strong squad for their first leg match in Namibia which will be played on Saturday

Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have named a strong contingent of 18 players and 13 officials for their trip to Namibia to face African Stars FC on Saturday.

Among the players named in the squad by coach Mike Mutebi, three will be making their debut in the Caf outing with KCCA.

These are; Kasozi Nicholas and newly promoted players from the club’s Soccer Academy Kato Samuel and Sadat Anaku.

The team will depart for Namibia aboard Rwanda Air on Wednesday through Kigali, Johannesburg and finally Windhoek Namibia.

The team will be in the hands of Byamukama Rogers who is the Leader of Delegation and shall have two club Board representatives in Aggrey Ashaba (Club Chairman) and Okello Opio George (Board member).

KCCA FC will play African Stars FC in the first leg of the preliminary round at Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek on an artificial turf.

The champions of Startimes Premier League will be hoping they can pick up a positive result in the first leg in order to have an upper hand in the return leg which will be played on August 23 (Friday) at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

KCCA squad; (Goalkeepers); Lukwago Charles (Captain) and Jamil Malyamungu.

Defenders: Peter Magambo, Ssenjobe Eric, Kato Samuel, Fillbert Obenchan, Kizza Mustafa, Achai Herbert and Musana Hassan.

Midfielders: Bukenya Lawrence, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Sadam Juma, Gift Ali Abubakar, Kasozi Nicholas.

Forwards; Sadat Anaku, Okello Allan, Mike Mutyaba and Kaddu Patrick.

Other administrators are; Kirunga Michael (Finance Manager) who doubles as the advance party for this trip, Kaddu Moses (Manager Administration and Operations), Magero Moses Mwanje (Public Relations Officer) and Babirye Aminah (Photographer/ Media Officer).

The technical team is led by Mike Hilary Mutebi (Manager), Byekwaso Morley (Assistant Manager), Kaddu Badru (First Team Coach), Kiwanuka Daniel (Goal Keeper Coach), Magera Jackson (Asst Coach 1), Malinga Richard (Asst Coach 2), Kabuye Robert (Asst Coach 3).