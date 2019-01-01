Caf Champions League: KCCA FC must not underrate African Stars FC – Mike Mutebi

Ugandan coach tells his players not to underrate their opponents when they face off in the first leg at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has warned his side not to underrate African Stars when they clash in the first leg of the Caf on Saturday.

The Ugandan champions have been drawn to face the Namibian side in the preliminary round of the competition and coach Mutebi is well aware of what the result can be if they underrate their opponents in the first leg set for Sam Nujoma Stadium.

“We need to get a good result away before our home game later this month and the only way for us to achieve this is not to underrate our opponents,” Mutebi is quoted by the New Vision.

“Playing away from home is not easy, we have our plans on how to tackle the match but we must give them [African Stars] respect they deserve. They qualified on merit to play in the competition and we must be cautious against them.”

KCCA will go into the first leg battle with a largely young side that is also full of confidence.

KCCA have just won the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Kigali, Rwanda, after beating Azam of 1-0 in the final, and the nucleus of the team also featured in the (Chan) and held in .

Coach Mutebi is confident his troops can, just like in their last campaign of the coveted competition, make it to the group stage.

"Our target is to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League,” Mutebi continued.

“If you reach the group stage it means you will play 12 big games that will help the players to grow in confidence. The more matches the players play, the more they grow in confidence.”

Last season, KCCA became the first Ugandan club to reach the group stage of the Caf competition following a 1-0 aggregate win over Ethiopian side Saint George in the first round.