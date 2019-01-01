Caf Champions League: KCCA FC must be cautious vs Petro de Luanda – Mutebi

The Ugandan champions coach warns his players not to 'switch off' to ensure passage into the group stages of the competition

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has warned his charges to be cautious when they host Petro de Luanda in the return leg of the Caf Champions.

The Ugandan champions managed a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Angola and will look to get the job done when the two sides face off again on Friday at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

“We got a good result from the first leg against a very good team but we must not switch off,” Mutebi told reporters in .

“I have to call it a positive result but also a tricky one, a 0-0 draw is a good result for any team when it comes to a two-legged match. We must be ready and make sure we battle them to the end in the return leg on Friday.”

On the strategy he will deploy against the Angolan side, Mutebi said: “In the first leg, we had to suffer because they had more of the ball but we were very organized defensively and whenever we went forward, we looked dangerous.

“We will now have to go for early goals by attacking well and defending as a team. We should not give them time to play the ball, they are a very good side when it comes to holding the ball, so we have to avoid playing into their style.

“We also know we will be playing at home and so it will be good to capitalise on the home advantage. I don’t think my players are worried, they know what they are supposed to do and we are ready for the match.”

KCCA are attempting to reach the group stages of the competition for a second time in three seasons.

They last did so in 2018 where they were pitted in Group A alongside FUS Rabat ( ), ( ) and ( ), finishing third after the six rounds of matches.