Caf Champions League: KCCA FC hold Petro de Luanda

The Ugandan champions put up a spirited fight to snatch a barren draw ahead of the return leg set for Kampala in a fortnight

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) secured a 0-0 draw against Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the Caf tie on Saturday.

The draw will be a good result for the Ugandan champions, who will now need to use the home-ground advantage to secure their passage into the group stage of the competition for the second time in a row.

KCCA were the better side from the first whistle with Allan Okello causing all the problems to the home side. Okello missed an open goal in the eighth minute after fumbling with the ball with the goal post at his mercy.

Martin Kiiza followed up with another golden opportunity for KCCA but his thunderous free-kick from outside the box beat keeper Delgado, who spilt the ball, but the mistake was cleared off his line by defender Inusa Musah.

In the 22nd minute, KCCA captain and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago made an acrobatic save to deny Ricardo Job of the Angolan side.

The young Okello was at it again for KCCA after he dribbled past the entire Pedro de Luanda defence only to be stopped by the woodwork.

The home team should have taken the lead in the 36th minute but for the heroics of defender Peter Magambo, who stretched his legs to deny Isaac Mensah, kept KCCA in the game.

Both teams headed into the half-time break with the scores standing at 0-0 but it was KCCA who came back a more rejuvenated side for the second period with Okello once again failing to finish off a good cross from Kiiza.

Article continues below

In the 48th minute, Okello found the back of the net after a good cross from Kiiza but the referee Tadesse ruled it for offside. KCCA did not give up though as they continued to search for the opener and it was Mike Mutyaba, who squandered another chance in the 56th minute.

Keeper Lukwago once again bailed out KCCA with another point-blank save to deny Daniel Satonho late as the sides shared the spoils.

KCCA will now face the Angolan side in the return leg in two weeks' time in Kampala.