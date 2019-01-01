Caf Champions League: Kamusoko strikes late to hand Zesco United draw against Yanga SC

The Zimbabwean midfielder equalized for the Zambian outfit deep inside additional time to punish his former Tanzanian side

Zesco United managed to draw 1-1 with Yanga SC in a Caf first leg match in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Thabani Kamusoko scored in the fourth minute of regular time to punish his former side who had taken the lead in the first half via Rwandan international Patrick Sibomana.

Yanga got the first goal from the spot-kick in the 25th minute after a successful conversion by midfielder Sibomana.

Zesco United fought until the fourth minute of added time to equalize. Kamusoko's goal could be vital for Zega Mambo during the second leg clash later in the month.

The hosts had failed to make enough use of their first-half chances with their four shots going off target while the Zambian club saw three shots going off target.

The return leg will be played on September 27 with the aggregate winner progressing to the group stage of the competition and the loser will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Zesco United advanced from the first preliminary round after seeing off Green Mamba of Eswatini with a 3-0 aggregate win while Yanga progressed after picking up a 1-0 away win to Township Rollers of Botswana.

Yanga SC XI: Metacha Mnata, Ally Mtoni, Kelvin Yondani, Feisal Salum, Mapinduzi Salum, Mohamed Juma, Sadney Urikhob,Abdoulaziz Makame, Papy Tshishimbi, Lamine Moro.

Subs: Raouk Shikalo, Muharami Maundu, Ali Ali, Mrisho Ngasa, Juma Balinya, Maybin Kalengo, Deus Kaseke.

Zesco United XI: Jacob Banda, Marcel Kalonda, Simon Silwimba, Anthony Akumu, John Chingandu, Umaru Kasumba, Thabani Kamusoko, Enock Subumukama, Jesse Were,Phiri Mwila, Clement Mulashi.

Subs: Dieudonne Ntibahezwa, Wiston Kalengo, Kondwani Mtonga, Mwelwa Mwape, Quadri Aladeokun.