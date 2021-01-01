Caf Champions League: 'Simba SC have 90% chance of eliminating Kaizer Chiefs' - Kahata

The Kenya international further insists Mnyama are well prepared to go past the last eight in the annual competition

Kenya international Francis Kahata has boldly stated Simba SC have a 90% chance to eliminate PSL heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs from the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

The East Africans will have to go past Amakhosi in the last eight after being paired in a draw held in Cairo on Friday.

The forward believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi's consistency is key for the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions in Africa's club elite competition.

"Chiefs have not had a good season, they have been inconsistent both in domestic and international assignments despite them making it to the quarter-final," Kahata told Goal on Sunday.

"In contrast to them, Simba have had a good season both in the league and champions league. The morale within the team has been good from the beginning up to now.

"If you compare the two teams, I can say Simba have a 90% chance of winning the game.

"Much will also depend on the preparations we will have from now to the time we will play Chiefs in the first leg away. I am not implying that they are the underdogs because they have made it to the last eight with a reason."

The 29-year-old insists Mnyama are determined to get past the quarters in the annual competition. He has further insisted the Tanzanian outfit were ready to play any team in the last eight owing to their good preparations.

"We just want to go and give our best, win away and stand a chance to make it to the semis," Kahata added.

"We were ready to play anyone in the quarters, even teams from North Africa, because as I said before we have had good preparations.

"This is our year and we want to make history by going all the way. With the quality we have in the squad it is very possible. I am optimistic of advancing."

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or 15 before they host the second leg encounter on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.