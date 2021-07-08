Caf Champions League: 'Kaizer Chiefs have suffered and survived' - Al Ahly's Mosimane

The Red Devils are aiming at successfully retaining the continental crown, and their coach spoke of what to expect against Amakhosi in the final

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has lauded Kaizer Chiefs, stating they have "survived" difficult Caf Champions League matches and should be regarded as real soldiers and survivors.

The two teams will be playing each other in the final of the Champions League on July 17, and while the Red Devils will be targeting their 10th Champions League title, Amakhosi are aiming at getting their first one.

"They suffered against Simba, they survived. They suffered in Morocco, they survived. They suffered, they got four against Wydad [Casablanca] at a neutral venue in the group stages, they survived. They got three at Simba, they survived," Mosimane told South Africa's Football Journalist Association in a virtual press conference.

"So this tenacity you have to give respect to it. They are survivors. I don’t know [whether] they can live in the desert. Because now I’m living in the desert, you start to understand how it came in and works.

"You can have a life in the desert.

"So those guys are real soldiers, survivors. I don’t know what you can call them. They get out of trouble like you never thought they’ll get out of trouble. They are like that. So that makes them special."

The 56-year-old has further hinted what he will be working on to ensure his team stand a good chance to successfully retain the continental crown.

"They are strong at set-pieces. They are strong, they have a good height. I mean [Eric] Mathoho and all those people, about five players are tall," Mosimane continued.

"I was watching their game yesterday, watching their set-pieces yesterday... So that gives them an advantage of playing in the Champions League, crosses, and headers.

"They score a lot of headers, and that’s one of the things that also determine Champions League football.

"The rigidness of the midfield, the hard-working of Bernard Parker. The element of [Samir] Nurkovic, [Leonardo] Castro, and Mathoho at set-pieces.

"The rigidness of not giving much away at home, [they] don’t care if they have the ball or not, they can suffer in the match, no problem."

Al Ahly qualified for the final after eliminating Esperance de Tunis while Amakhosi made it to the final hurdle with victory over Wydad.