Caf Champions League: John Bocco doubtful for Simba SC vs. UD Songo

The striker was injured in the Tanzanian Community Shield tie against Azam FC on Saturday

Tanzanian champions Simba SC could miss the services of striker John Bocco in their Caf qualifier match against UD Songo.

Bocco was injured during the Community Shield match against Azam FC on Saturday, where they won the trophy for the third successive time after a 4-2 win.

The 30-year old striker collided with Frank Domayo and was subsequently replaced by Clatous Chama in the 17th minute.

Simba head coach Patrick Aussems is not sure whether the dependable star will be available on August 25, when the Mozambican side visit for the return leg. They drew 0-0 in the reverse match.

“So far I have two injury concerns [John] Bocco and [Ibrahim] Ajib and it means I would have no one to partner with [Meddie] Kagere upfront in our next match against UD Songo,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

"But I am hopeful Bocco's injury is not very serious so we will wait and see."

On the other hand, the club's chief executive officer Crescentius Magori has called on the fans to support the team as they aim to reach the next stage of the competition.

"Our victory on Saturday [against Azam FC] is something in the past now and we have shifted focus to the upcoming match where we target to win and progress in the competition," Magori told Mwanaspoti.

"As the players and the club's officials make sure we get everything right before the return match, I also call upon our fans to come out and support the team as they did last season so as, together, we can make sure we get the desired results."

Simba will host UD Songo at National Stadium, in Dar es Salaam.